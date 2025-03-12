Carlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Carlsson has a helper in each of the last two games, but he's started to slow down a bit compared to his play in late February and early March. The 20-year-old center saw just 12:59 of ice time in this contest as he struggled to match up with a strong opponent. He's now at 29 points in 58 contests, matching his rookie-year total, though he accumulated that production in 55 games a year ago. Carlsson has added 78 shots on net, 22 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 2024-25.