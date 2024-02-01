Carlsson logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Carlsson set up Troy Terry's game-tying goal late in the third period. With four assists over eight games since returning from a knee injury, Carlsson has been solid but not outstanding. The 19-year-old will get a chance to rest over the next week before resuming his rookie season after the bye week. He has 19 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances, and he should be an everyday player the rest of the way.