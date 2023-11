Carlsson will sit out Friday's game versus Florida as a healthy scratch, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

The Ducks are managing Carlsson's games this season as they do not want the 18-year-old to wear down as the season progresses. Carlsson was selected second overall in the June Draft and has six goals and eight points in just 11 games this season. He should return to his spot on the top line Sunday versus St. Louis.