Carlsson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Carlsson was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games -- his longest drought since he ended January on a six-game skid. The 20-year-old center has really found his game late in the campaign, and he's filling a top-six role. He's now at 14 goals, 14 assists, six power-play points, 76 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 57 appearances. He'll surpass his rookie-year scoring output with two more points.