Carlsson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Carlsson was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games -- his longest drought since he ended January on a six-game skid. The 20-year-old center has really found his game late in the campaign, and he's filling a top-six role. He's now at 14 goals, 14 assists, six power-play points, 76 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 57 appearances. He'll surpass his rookie-year scoring output with two more points.
More News
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Goal, assist in Tuesday's win•
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Two goals in loss•
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Stays warm with power-play goal•
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Draws helper in shootout win•
-
Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Two helpers against Montreal•