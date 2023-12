Carlsson sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Flames and will require further evaluation, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Carlsson was hurt in the third period when MacKenzie Weegar fell on his leg. Until further tests are conducted, it's unknown how long Carlsson may be out of action. If he misses time, Benoit-Olivier Groulx will likely step into a bottom-six role while Mason McTavish would move into the top six.