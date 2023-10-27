Carlsson produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

The rookie sparked a comeback from a 3-1 deficit by beating Linus Ullmark with just under two minutes left in the third period, then setting up Mason McTavish for the OT winner. Carlsson is still only 18 years old and is being eased into the rigors of an NHL campaign after being the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but he's been impressive when he's been on the ice, collecting two goals and three points in three games with nine shots on goal, three hits and a plus-4 rating.