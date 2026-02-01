Carlsson (thigh) has been placed on injured reserve by the Ducks, according to the NHL media site.

This move doesn't really change much about the timeline for Carlsson, who has missed the last nine games with injury and has already been ruled out for the Olympics. It's a corresponding move to Troy Terry (upper body) returning to the lineup for the Ducks on Sunday. Carlsson has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games on the season.