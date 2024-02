Carlsson picked up an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Carlsson hasn't scored in nine games since he returned from a knee injury, but he's racked up five assists in that span. They've all come at even strength. The 19-year-old center is still seeing ample power-play time, so his production there will likely come around eventually. Carlsson has 20 points, 65 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 32 appearances.