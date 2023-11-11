Carlsson recorded a hat trick in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Carlsson scored twice on the power play and once at even strength to earn his first hat trick. He's the youngest Duck to ever pull off the feat. The 18-year-old center has hit the ground running with six goals and one assist over nine contests, and he's added 20 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and four PIM. It's unclear if he'll play Sunday versus the Sharks due to his workload management plan in the first half of the season, but Carlsson's entry-level deal will officially activate with his next appearance.