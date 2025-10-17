Carlsson scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carlsson has earned two goals and six points over four games to begin the season. The 20-year-old provided a quick response to Seth Jarvis' second goal of the game, but the Ducks couldn't build off of his tally. Carlsson has added 13 shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while skating in a top-line role. If he keeps playing near this level throughout the year, he'll prove why the Ducks found him worthy of being selected second overall in 2023.