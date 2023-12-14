Carlsson posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Carlsson has played in six straight games, racking up two goals and three helpers in that span. The 18-year-old has been in the lineup regularly with Mason McTavish (upper body) unavailable. Carlsson is up to 14 points (seven on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through his first 20 appearances. He continues to center the first line when he's in the lineup, and he makes for a solid DFS play when the Ducks have a favorable matchup.