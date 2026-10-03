Carlsson scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The $90 million man was the only Duck with a multi-point effort Friday. Carlsson's new contract means expectations have skyrocketed, but after posting 29 goals and 38 assists over 70 regular-season games last year, he should be able to find another level on offense. Carlsson is likely to be unleashed in full as an all-situations forward this year, and while it may take some time for him to live up to the number on his paycheck, he's more than good enough to help a fantasy roster.