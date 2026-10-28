Carlsson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Carlsson picked up his third multi-point effort in the last four games, and his sixth such performance of the season. The 21-year-old star center has already been productive on the power play, earning nine of his 15 points this season while working with a man advantage. Carlsson has four goals, 11 helpers, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 12 contests. He needs to increase his shot volume significantly, but the rest of his game looks to be in line for another jump in production in his fourth NHL campaign.