Carlsson (thigh) underwent a procedure Friday to address a Morel-Lavallee lesion on his left thigh and will miss 3-5 weeks.

The procedure endangers Carlsson's participation for Sweden at the Olympics. If he's able to return on the short end of that timeline, he could still suit up during the tournament, though that decision will likely be up to Carlsson and his doctors. While Carlsson is out, look for Mason McTavish and Mikael Granlund to handle larger roles in the Ducks' offense.