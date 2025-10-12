Carlsson scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Carlsson helped the Ducks steal victory from the jaws of defeat here. He set up both of Chris Kreider's goals -- in the last minute of the second and third periods -- before tallying the game-winner himself 46 seconds into overtime. Fantasy managers who were worried about his quiet Opening Night effort (four shots, minus-2 rating) can breathe easy now. Carlsson is locked in as a top-six center with ice time in all situations. He reached 20 goals and 45 points in 2024-25 and will look to take another step forward as a 20-year-old this season.