Carlsson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Carlsson received a rest day Sunday versus the Devils but was back in his usual top-line role Monday. Sunday's contest was his first day off in December as he continues to build up to being a full-time player. Carlsson has six points over his last eight games, and he's at eight goals, seven assists, 46 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 22 outings overall.