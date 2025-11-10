Carlsson scored a pair of power-play goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Carlsson has back-to-back multi-goal games, and he's logged at least two points in four straight outings. His point streak is up to 10 games overall, six of which have been multi-point efforts. Carlsson's superstar moment is here, as he's making good on his No. 2 overall draft status from 2023. The center is up to 10 goals, 25 points, 37 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 15 appearances.