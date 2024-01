Carlsson (knee) resumed practicing with the Ducks on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Carlsson hasn't played since Dec. 21, but he seems to be getting close to returning. He has eight goals and 15 points in 23 outings in 2023-24. When Carlsson returns, he'll likely get a top-six spot, especially if Trevor Zegras ends up missing time due to the lower-body injury he sustained Tuesday.