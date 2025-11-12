Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Reaches 100-point mark in career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlsson scored a goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Per the Ducks, Carlsson is the youngest player in franchise history to reach the 100-point mark in his career. He achieved the milestone in his 147th game at 20 years old. The center has scored six goals over the last four contests and is on an 11-game, 20-point streak overall. For the season, he's up to 11 tallies, 26 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 16 appearances.
