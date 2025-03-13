Carlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Carlsson picked up an assist in his third straight game, though he has come up empty on his last 10 shots on goal. The 20-year-old is still finding ways to contribute on offense even if his own chances aren't going in. He reached the 30-point mark for the first time with this helper, doing so in 59 appearances this season, but he's been a point-per-game player since the start of February with five goals and nine helpers over his last 14 outings. Carlsson is clearly talented, and with the Ducks' offense looking decent lately, he's been able to find more success.