Carlsson scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Carlsson hadn't scored since Dec. 5, a span of 22 contests without a goal. He missed time with a knee injury in there, adding nine assists and 38 shots on net during the goal drought. The rookie center is up to nine tallies, 23 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 40 outings overall. Carlsson figures to see ample ice time in a top-six role down the stretch.