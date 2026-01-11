Carlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Carlsson stepped his game up in the final third and recorded his two contributions in a 1:10 stretch, scoring his 18th goal with a wrister and later adding an assist on Mason MacTavish's goal. Carlsson has been excellent for the Ducks this season and is performing at a one-point-per-game pace. He's up to 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 regular-season contests.