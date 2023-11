Carlsson scored the game-tying goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Carlsson tallied at 4:01 of the third period to force overtime. The rookie center has played in four straight games, picking up three points in that span. He's at three goals, one helper, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six appearances. Carlsson will continue to sit as a scratch on occasion early in the season to help him adjust to playing a full NHL campaign.