Carlsson contributed a goal in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Carlsson, who was making his NHL debut, also finished with a plus-2 rating and two shots in 19:00 of ice time. He was getting a chance to play on the first line alongside Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, which is a spot typically occupied by Adam Henrique, who was unavailable due to an illness. If Henrique is able to return for Saturday's contest versus Arizona, Carlsson will likely lose that first-line role, but the 18-year-old might still remain in the lineup, perhaps in a middle-six capacity.