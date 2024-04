Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

This was Carlsson's first goal and third point in 10 games since he returned from a concussion in mid-March. The rookie center is not exactly tearing things up to close out 2023-24. He's now at 10 goals, 26 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 50 appearances. Carlsson should finish the year in a top-six role, but his scoring contributions could be limited.