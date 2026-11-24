Carlsson (upper body) will not play in Monday's road clash against the Kraken, per Emerald City Hockey.

Carlsson is in line to miss his first contest of the 2026-27 campaign after leaving Saturday's clash against the Mammoth. Prior to sustaining his upper-body injury, the 21-year-old star posted seven goals, 29 points and 41 shots on net over 24 games this season. In his absence, Sam Colangelo is expected to slot into the Ducks' bottom six while Mikael Granlund is the likely candidate to take Carlsson's spot on the top line.