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Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Signs massive five-year deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carlsson secured a five-year, $90 million contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Carlsson will become the NHL's highest-paid player with his $18 million AAV, surpassing the $17 million AAV deal for Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov. The 21-year-old Carlsson will no doubt be expected to continue stepping up his production after recording 29 goals and 38 assists in 70 regular-season games last year. It's possible, with Carlsson capable of reaching the 40-goal threshold if he can play a full 84-game schedule.

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