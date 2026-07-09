Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Signs massive five-year deal

Carlsson secured a five-year, $90 million contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Carlsson will become the NHL's highest-paid player with his $18 million AAV, surpassing the $17 million AAV deal for Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov. The 21-year-old Carlsson will no doubt be expected to continue stepping up his production after recording 29 goals and 38 assists in 70 regular-season games last year. It's possible, with Carlsson capable of reaching the 40-goal threshold if he can play a full 84-game schedule.