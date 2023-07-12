Carlsson agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Wednesday.

Carlsson had 10 goals and 25 points in 44 SHL contests with Orebro. The 18-year-old also stood out during the IIHF World Championship, contributing three goals and five points in eight games with Team Sweden. Anaheim selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Carlsson has the potential to be an elite forward once he's fully developed, and he might make the Ducks' roster straight out of training camp.