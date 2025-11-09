Carlsson scored two goals on five shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Carlsson has rattled off three straight multi-point efforts, and his point streak is up to nine games in total. He tallied twice in the second period Saturday before setting up Jacob Trouba's game-winner at 4:28 of overtime. Carlsson is now at eight goals, 23 points, 34 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 14 appearances. He's one point back of the NHL lead in points and has played fewer games than the two players in front of him, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini. As long as the Ducks keep piling up goals, expect Carlsson to be heavily involved.