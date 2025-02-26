Carlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Carlsson's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists). He appears to have benefited from his stint with Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off -- he's come back to the NHL ranks confident and productive in a top-six role. The 20-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 23 points (five on the power play), 64 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. He'll have to keep scoring to work his way into the fantasy mix, as he doesn't add much physicality.