Carlsson (lower body) will not be an option against Los Angeles on Friday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

The Ducks haven't offered much in the way of an update for Carlsson, with head coach Joel Quenneville telling reporters, they'll "know more sooner than later." In the meantime, Mason McTavish and Mikael Granlund will continue to fill the top-six center roles. With the team headed into a back-to-back, Carlsson should probably be considered a heavy doubt to face the Kings on Saturday.