Carlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Carlsson scored his first goal since the Ducks' season opener. The 21-year-old has remained productive, especially on the power play, which is where he's earned his last seven points. Overall, he has two goals, seven assists, six shots on net, five blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating across six outings. Carlsson's shot volume will improve with time, and his even-strength numbers should follow when that happens.