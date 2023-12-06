Carlsson scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Carlsson drew the roughing penalty on Kurtis MacDermid that led to his own 5-on-3 goal. Carlsson has two goals and three assists over his last five games, with three of those points coming on the power play. He's up to eight goals, 13 points (six on the power play), 40 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 17 appearances. The Ducks have struggled mightily of late, but Carlsson has been a bright spot when he's in the lineup on the first line.