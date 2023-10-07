Carlsson (lower body) had to be helped off the ice at practice Friday, according to Felix Sicard of Crash the Pond.

The good news is that the injury isn't as serious as first thought. Carlsson loss an edge during a 1-on-1 drill and went heavily into the end boards. Carlsson was selected second overall in 2023 and has the potential to be an elite forward very quickly in his NHL career. He had three goals and two assists in eight games at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, quite a performance from an 18-year-old. Consider him day-to-day at this time and he could still be ready for Opening Night versus Vegas on Oct. 14.