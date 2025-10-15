Carlsson logged two power-play assists, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Carlsson has multiple points in both games where the Ducks have scored two or more goals. He's up to one goal, four assists (three on the power play), eight shots on net and a minus-2 rating over three total contests this season. The 20-year-old center has the talent to sustain a hot start, which could lead to an even bigger breakout than his 45-point sophomore campaign in 2024-25.