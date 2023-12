Carlsson sustained a right MCL sprain Thursday and will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Carlsson , who was injured late in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Flames. will likely be out until the middle of January in a best-case scenario. Given how the Ducks have managed Carlsson's workload so far, they will likely take the utmost caution when getting him back up to speed. Trevor Zegras (lower body) will return to a top-six role Saturday versus the Kraken and will likely stay there with Carlsson out.