Carlsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Carlsson's first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He saw 17:11 of ice time Friday, his highest total in that span -- he's been on the second line lately compared to his first-line role before the injury. Carlsson is at seven goals, five assists, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances. The 19-year-old has plenty of upside in long-term formats, but his fantasy value isn't particularly strong in redraft leagues right now.