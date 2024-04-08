Carlsson scored a pair of goals on five shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Carlsson struck just after a power play early in the third period and added the game-tying goal with 3:51 left in regulation. He's earned four points over three games in April after picking up just one assist through eight appearances in March. The 19-year-old rookie is up to 12 goals, 28 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 51 outings overall while playing almost exclusively in a top-line role.