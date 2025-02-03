Carlsson registered two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 20-year-old center hadn't registered a point in his last six games and in 11 of his last 12 outings heading into Sunday's game. Carlsson helped get the Ducks on the board in the second period when he was credited with an assist on Mason McTavish's goal, and the former logged a second helper on Alex Killorn's game-winning goal midway through the third frame. Carlsson has registered 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) on 53 shots this season.