Carlsson will not suit up every game over the first half of the season, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

General manager Pat Verbeek has a plan for Carlsson's development, which includes occasional scratches early in the season. The intent is to ease him into the NHL in a year that likely won't see the Ducks be competitive. Carlsson is expected to ramp up into the second half of the year, and he'll probably be an everyday player over the last two or three months. His first planned scratch is Sunday versus the Bruins.