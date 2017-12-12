Shaw scored a goal and added an assist Monday in a 3-2 win over Carolina.

The points snapped a lengthy 14-game drought for Shaw, who regularly toils on the team's fourth line and rarely makes fantasy-relevant contributions. On the bright side, his six points in 30 games have him on pace to break last year's career-high 10 (in 55 contests), so at least he's trending in the right direction.

