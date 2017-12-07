Ducks' Logan Shaw: Failing to generate offense
Shaw missed the scoresheet for the 13th consecutive game during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.
Shaw has just 15 shots and an average of 12:01 of ice time per contest during his 13-game point drought, and with only a single goal and three assists through 28 contests for the season, he's off the fantasy grid in all settings. Additionally, the 24-year-old winger will likely see his role decline even more once the Ducks have centers Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) back in the lineup.
