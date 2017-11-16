Shaw failed to register a goal for the ninth consecutive game during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Boston.

The recent offensive struggle isn't surprising. Shaw has only found the scoresheet in three of 18 games for a single goal and four points. Additionally, he entered 2017-18 with just eight tallies and nine assists through 108 career games. He projects to remain a staple in Anaheim's injury-depleted lineup, but Shaw offers limited fantasy value.