Shaw registered a shot on net and a plus-1 rating through just 11:03 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.

The injury-plagued Ducks had leaned on Shaw more than usually to start the season, as he was even receiving some power-play time. However, the depth forward entered Tuesday's game averaging just 11:47 of ice time and had only a single assist through the first seven contests of the season. He can continue to be faded in the majority of fantasy setups.

