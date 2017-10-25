Ducks' Logan Shaw: Logs 11:03 in blowout win
Shaw registered a shot on net and a plus-1 rating through just 11:03 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.
The injury-plagued Ducks had leaned on Shaw more than usually to start the season, as he was even receiving some power-play time. However, the depth forward entered Tuesday's game averaging just 11:47 of ice time and had only a single assist through the first seven contests of the season. He can continue to be faded in the majority of fantasy setups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...