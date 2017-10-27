Ducks' Logan Shaw: Logs multi-point effort in loss
Shaw scored a goal and tacked on an assist in Thursday's 8-3 loss to Florida.
Shaw had just one point prior to Thursday's contest. With just 17 career points heading in to this year, the 26-year-old is simply a depth winger and doesn't hold much fantasy value at this time.
