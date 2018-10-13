Ducks' Logan Shaw: Pens minor-league deal
Shaw signed a minor-league contract with AHL San Diego on Thursday, TSN reports.
Shaw has 180 career NHL games under his belt, albeit with just 12 goals and 19 assists between the Panthers, Ducks and Canadiens. It's safe to disregard him in all fantasy formats.
