Pettersson signed a two-year contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Anaheim selected Pettersson with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. While this move delays the 19-year-old's transition to North America, he will be playing at a high level against men, which should help his continued development. Pettersson had an assist in 29 regular-season appearances with the SHL's MoDo in 2024-25. He also provided nine goals and 19 points across 26 regular-season outings with Ostersunds of Sweden's second-tier league.