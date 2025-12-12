default-cbs-image
Dostal (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.

Dostal hasn't been between the pipes since Nov. 22 due to the injury. He's 11-5-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 17 outings this year. Vyacheslav Buteyets was returned to AHL San Diego in a corresponding move. Dostal should now serve as the No. 1 goaltender. Ville Husso will shift to the No. 2 job, but once Petr Mrazek (lower body) is ready to return, he might take that spot from Husso.

