Dostal allowed five goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dostal entered the game in the second period after John Gibson (undisclosed) departed with an injury. The 22-year-old netminder struggled, stopping just 10 of 15 shots, en route to a blowout loss. Dostal could see some additional opportunities if Gibson and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) remain unavailable. Still, it'll be hard to rely on him as an option for fantasy purposes behind a last-place Anaheim team. Dostal is 0-1-0, allowing eight goals on 53 shots over his first two appearances this season.