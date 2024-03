Dostal stopped 23 of 27 St. Louis shots during Sunday's 4-2 loss.

Anaheim's struggles extend to Dostal, even if he's had the occasional strong start here and there. He hasn't had a win in the last four games, allowing 13 goals in that span for an .841 save percentage. It's going to be hard to guess when he'll have a strong start given the state of the Ducks in general.